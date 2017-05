the society have been trying to rebuild the railway, but haven't really got anywhere. Much as i'd love to see the line working, the website hasn't really reported on anything new in the last few years. I suspect it's down to a shortage of volunteers, if I were them id be trying to form links with local schools and youth establishments (such as the young offenders institute in Feltham). I'd help out there if i spent more time there, but during term time i'm 300 miles away.