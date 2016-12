For standard gauge steam, my guess would be in a rough order, getting rougher as we go down the list:



Saint Class No 2999

NER/LNER Class O/G5 No 1759

Grange No 6880

Patriot 45551

County No 1014

Class 3MT No 82045

LBSCR H2 No 32424

BR 2MT No 84030

GER F5 No 67218

GWR No 4709

BR Class 6 No 72010

P2 Prince of Wales (I reserve the right to put this further up the list by the time I've typed it out!)

LNWR George The Fifth No 2013

B17 No 61662 Manchester United

B17 Spirit of Sandringham

Doncaster P2 No 2001

GCR/LNER D7 No 567

Class 3MT No 70021

LNER D14 Claud Hamilton (Don't know much about progress, if any, on this one.)



MSWJR 2-6-0 No 16 at the Swindon & Cricklade (Two hopes and one of them's Bob)



Please feel free to insert Tyseley's 2-2-2 Bloomer anywhere in the list.



I'm sure there are others but these are the ones I'm aware of, or in the case of 3 of them, a member of the supporting group.

