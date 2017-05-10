If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

[Oct 20, 2017] CVR25 Anniversary Gala (Churnet Valley Railway)

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by lil Bear, Mar 28, 2017.

   
  lil Bear

    Join us for a celebration of the Churnet Valley Railway which was officially created on 30th October 1992 as Goldenlaunch PLC. Over the weekend of 20/21/22 October 2017 the line will hold its own 25th Birthday Party with a selection of locomotives operating a variety of services along both the Churnet Valley and Cauldon Lowe lines.

    https://www.churnet-valley-railway.co.uk/event/811/cvr25-anniversary-gala

    LOCOS
    • Great Western Railway Manor no. 7820 "Dinmore Manor"
    • United States of America Transportation Corps S160 no. 5197
    • Polish TKh no. 2944 "Hotspur"
    • BRCW Class 33 no. 33102 "Sophie" (Friday Only)
    • Guests (TBA)
    EVENT ATTRACTIONS
    • Re-creation of "Station Pilot" Duties
    • Selection of trains along steeply graded Cauldon branch
    • Afternoon 10x Coach special (Sat / Sun only)
    • Cheddleton Engine Shed open to visitors - View overhaul of LMS 8F no. 48173
    • Dave Gibson Photography Display at Cheddleton Station
    CATERING
    • The Signal Tearooms at Froghall will be serving freshly prepared food and drink all weekend. Arrive early and enjoy an Engineman’ breakfast to start of your day!
    • Consall station will be offering light refreshments from their restored tea trolley on the platform throughout the weekend.
    • The Goods Shed Tearooms at Cheddleton will be serving hot & cold snacks to eat in or takeaway. This will be supplemented by our Breakfast BBQ on the station platform.
    ON THE DAY FARES
    • Adult: £TBA
    • Senior (60+): £TBA
    • Child (4-14): £TBA
    • Under 4's: FREE
    • Family (2A+2C): £TBA
    WATCH THE GALA LIVE
    http://home.btconnect.com/cvrailway/webcams/webcams.htm

    PAST EVENT HIGHLIGHTS



    Post-event Driver Experience Courses also available, click >here< for details
     
    Last edited: May 10, 2017 at 10:49 PM
    lil Bear, Mar 28, 2017
    #1
  lil Bear

    lil Bear, May 10, 2017 at 10:47 PM
    #2
    Mick45305 and 49010 like this.
  49010

    49010, May 10, 2017 at 10:50 PM
    #3

