I have started a new thread as I know that the main contributor to the existing thread prefers that it stays free of more controversial matters. The latest annual report of Peak Rail PLC (y/e 31 December 2016) - available at https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/02071143/filing-history makes depressing reading. The management there seems to get into a lot of disputes and it comes across as a rather dysfunctional set-up, reflected in the tiny turnover.