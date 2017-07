I find that very interesting. For the LPA to claim that you had no permitted development rights under Part 17 (of the GPDO 1995, now Part 8 of the GPDO 2015) was plain professional incompetence. I can at least understand the enforcement officer thinking that way (I've known a lot of them including one who, in his police officer days, would tell drunken pests that they were being detained under the Afghan Light Railway Act 1896) but where was his line manager and, more importantly, what was the LPA's solicitor doing? From your "stout party collapse" comment I suspect that this was when the solicitor first saw matters.If you're in Derby, have look at the East Midlands Signalling Centre beside the Birmingham main line. A huge three-storey block built as permitted development without dispute because of proper liaison between the LPA and the NR planners. Councillors were apprised of what was to happen so none were caught unaware. Things are done differently in the heart of the UK's railway industry!I did once have a good laugh when we had a complaint that a man had built a signal box in his back garden. He had indeed, it was a scaled down version, a sort of Seaton Tramway of the signalling world, and just crept within the 4m height limit for outbuildings. It looked great!