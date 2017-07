Following on from the thread on defunct preserved railways I thought it might be interesting to look at the surprisingly large number of steam locos that were purchased, donated or otherwise acquired for "preservation" but were later cut up.

Neglecting the Barry 5 that have been recently dismantled for 'New-builds' I can think of a few from 40 odd years ago to start off with and I hope others will 'chip in' with their more recent recollections.



B.R. 54398 Ben Alder originally in the BTC official list and stored from 1953 but cut up in 1967 as it didn't have its original H.R. boiler.

B.R. 44781 which IIRC was one of the batch purchased by Steamtown members but was derailed during the filming of "The Virgin Soldiers" and cut up on the spot at Bartlow Essex in Sept '68 as it was too expensive to recover it.

B.R. 3612 Dismantled in the 70's on the Severn valley. In fairness to the SVR it was purchased for spares for their other panniers.

Peckett 830/00 (ex Rylands Warrington) and Sentinel 9529/51 at Lytham Motive Power Museum exchanged for ex Preston Docks Bagnall 'Princess' and cut up by Wards of Preston c. 1969.

Avonside B3's MDHB #21 (1671/13) & 'Swansea' (1569/09) scrapped at Middleton c.1970. The intention had been to make one good one out of the two.

Peckett 1038/06 also ex Rylands cut up at Chasewater in the 70's.

Bagnall 0-4-0st (2178 or 2128/21) ex APCM Oxford ? built for export with a tropical cab. Offered to me by owner Keith Rose for 150 quid but the crown stays were knackered and it was cut up at Embsay in the early 70's.

I suspect there are a lot more that didn't quite make it and I'm sure a few more will go yet so over to you.

Cheers,

Ray.

