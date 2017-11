I'm on this one, and timings are already up on RTT and UKsteam. Return is via Crewe rather than Gresford (as mildly expected). It may surprise people that I have yet to do Shrewsbury-Chester and Crewe-Shrewsbury by steam, so whilst the climb would have been nice, for myself, ticking off more of the network is a fair compensation. 70013 is still advertised, so this trip will be a clearance move for 2,000 miles behind it. Arrival at 13:05 for a 16:13 departure.

