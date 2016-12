Sad times - spent many happy days there with our kids years ago, and more recently with friends at special events. One friend is an ex-miner, who finds all the machinery fascinating, as do I as my late father's company manufactured some of it. Plus all the rail related exhibits too of course!

What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.

Volunteer : CVR; A1 Trust; 5AT Group; Clan Project. Member : KWVR; WHR; Std4LPS; P2 Loco Co.