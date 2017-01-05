If you register, you can do a lot more. And become an active part of our growing community. You'll have access to hidden forums, and enjoy the ability of replying and starting conversations.

Spa Valley Railway - Industrial Power Weekend April 22nd / 23rd 2017

Discussion in 'Galas and events' started by Chunky, Jan 5, 2017 at 7:22 PM.

   
Spa Valley Railway
Posted By: Chunky
Start Date: Jan 5, 2017 09:00 PM
End Date: Jan 6, 2017 03:00 AM
Time Zone: Europe/London +00:00 GMT
    As part of the Spa Valley Railways 20th Anniversary celebrations during 2017, we welcome back our Spring Steam Gala event, to be held over the weekend of April 22nd and 23rd 2017.

    During the course of the weekend there will be an intense passenger service running between Tunbridge Wells West and Eridge, with a shuttle goods train in operation between Tunbridge Wells West and Groombridge, which we hope to have our Queen Mary brake van in the formation offering brake van rides.

    Locos (subject to availability) will be NCB Austerity no.72, which remains with us at the Spa Valley Railway for another year after agreeing a new contract extension for the 2017 season and ex Corby Steelworks RSH 'Ugly', entering its first full season since a boiler retube which was finished during 2016.

    If the demand is there we could offer a form of Photo Charter. Please contact myself if a charter would be of interest to anyone.
     
    Jan 5, 2017 at 7:22 PM
