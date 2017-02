I genuinely heard a version of the strategic reserve story from my Dad who died in 1969, which gives a cut off date. He was a driver in North Wales and he and his mates were convinced that locos of the best quality were mysteriously disappearing from the scrap line (at Llandudno Junction?). This was a time of Cold War anxiety, and the strategic reserve story made a kind of sense. Not for one minute am I suggesting that it actually happened, but when Steam Railway first published their characteristically tabloid splash, it rang a bell with me, as this thread has now done!

