Vintage Summer SteamDate: Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September in Metro-LandStep back in time and enjoy journeys evocative of the early 20th century along with a pop-up vintage tea experience, when the Metropolitan No. 1 steam locomotive and the 1938 art deco Tube stock train run on the Metropolitan line between Amersham and Harrow-on-the-Hill.The heritage vehicles will also include Steam Locomotive No. 9466, two class 20 diesel locomotives, and the 1950s ex British Rail coaches resplendent in their new London Transport red livery.A selection of enticing tea and cakes served from delightful vintage crockery will be waiting on the station platform for day-trippers who purchase a tea room ticket. Little guests will have their own choice of tasty treats and drinks to choose from.In true vintage style on Saturday 9 September The Susie Qs, a 1940s close-harmony trio, will be singing Andrew’s Sisters classics and performing the dance moves to match at Amersham station. Costumed characters will bring the history of past travel to life at Amersham station and London Transport Museum’s pop-up shop will sell a range of Metropolitan line gifts.On Sunday 10 September, passengers can take a free heritage bus ride from Amersham Station to Amersham Old Town where the town’s annual Heritage Day will take place, with live bands and performances, market stalls and a children’s area and fairground.Journey times and ticket prices for the September Vintage Summer Steam event will be announced on Tuesday 25 July when ticket bookings open at www.ltmuseum.co.uk