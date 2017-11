Hi all,



A thoroughly positive Friday afternoon topic here (hopefully!)



A friend of mine was telling me about an incident where the 'Blue Pullman' ended up being rather embarrassingly rescued by a GWR Prairie tank near the end of steam, and it got me thinking- presumably this was not an uncommon thing when diesels were new?



However- have there been any instances of this (or similar) happening more recently or any particularly remarkable instances from the dim and distant past?



The two that immediately come to mind are -Tornado in the snow picking up commuters and 61264 last year at some point picking up commuters with its support coach on its way somewhere?- Possibly 7827 Lydham Manor coming to the aid of a stranded 'Bittern' on one of the Torbays as well?







Chris

