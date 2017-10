83 “Rhiwbach”

This petrol locomotive was built by the Rhiwbach Quarry Company for use at their quarry near Blaenau Ffestiniog, North Wales. It was built using an Austin 7 car engine and gearbox, mounted on a skip wagon chassis, with a chain drive to 1 axle only. By 1953, it was disused and dumped in an old boiler house. In september 1976 it was rescued and moved to the Gloddfa Ganol collection. On 2/12/1979, it moved to John Crosskey’s Surrey Light Railway. On 7/5/1995, it moved to a location in North Cheam, London. On 26/10/96, it was acquired by a MRT member Jim Hay and moved to a site in Somerset. It arrived at Apedale on 21/3/2010.