As I'll be visiting the Seven Valley Railway soon I thought I would buy an advanced ticket as their website says that you save by doing so. However you have to add a booking fee of £1.75 to the advance (for an old git) Freedom of the Line price of £17.30 thus coming to £19.05. If purchased at the railway on the day the price is £18.80 i.e. 25p cheaper, rather odd.



SVR post the ticket out to you and there is obviously a cost to this. At the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway you can buy in advance and save £1.50 but you just produce your email confirmation at the ticket office and exchange it for your day rover, no booking fee.



I wonder what others have found with advanced booking.



Dave

Click to expand...