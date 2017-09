I'm sure that the Swanage people will pull something out of a hat. Even as things stand, 41312 is quite a draw, having worked the line in BR days, but I have to say they have had a rotten run of things since the prang involving 34070 and 80104. Think of what could have been working at the gala but now isn't:

34070: now withdrawn for overhaul (and repair to frame)

34072: looks like it won't be ready in time

30120: the Swanage Railway's regular "super sub" needs some serious work before it can steam again

31874: admittedly, it has been apparent for a while that the N wouldn't make it, but earlier in the year, it looked at least a possibility

Then 30053 is rather "iffy". Sounded OK on my visit two weeks ago, but I'm no expert!



Still, let's wait and see what transpires. Every effort will be made to make this a successful event, I am sure.

