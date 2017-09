Does anyone know anymore about it, e.g. the tender's chassis?



I think the tender chassis is from a Fowler 3500 gallon tender. The original tank has been replaced. The replacement tank was intended to look like the tender coupled to Douglas from the Rev Awdry's Thomas the Tank Engine books. Douglas was a Caledonian Rly 812 class 0-6-0 so I have always assumed the tender tank was designed with this in mind and your photo confirms this.



I believe the Fowler tender was bought from BR by John Bunch to provide a possible tender chassis to go with one of his SR moguls (there are strong similarities in the appearance of the LMS Fowler chassis and the SR Maunsell Ashford designed chassis), but in the end it wasn't used and was sold for use with the Austerity. If anyone else can confirm if I am right and provide more information on this tender I too would be interested.



In particular I would like to know the original number of the tender, when it was bought from BR and when the new tank was fitted.



Justin Edwards

