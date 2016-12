Timings on RTT for the northbound trip: http://www.realtimetrains.co.uk/train/U54779/2016/12/21/advanced looks like the same path as they used for the 'York Yuletide' on 8th December. Hope the Duchess does better on Stoke Bank than she did that day......When she passed me on Stoke Bank at about 1125 she was really struggling, tons of black smoke and a lot slower than usual, making very heavy going of it - and she was about 16 late at that point. The log on RTT for that day shows she was right time off Peterborough and also at Helpston Junction, but 10 down at Tallington Junction only about 3 miles after Helpston. She was 16 down at Stoke Junction and lost a further 3 down to Grantham - so 19 minutes lost in about 29 miles up and over Stoke Bank on a 40-minute schedule from Peterborough to passing Grantham (!).Anybody know what went wrong after Helpston? Steaming/boiler problems I'd guess - it don't think it was a conflicting movement there was nothing up the bank on the Down Slow for at least 20 minutes before the Duchess.......