Last night Douglas Corporation announced that the horse tram service would be abandoned with immediate effect. The reason given was the annual operating loss of 260,000 pounds. They propose to offer the rolling stock to "museums" and sell off the stables and tram sheds "for development". This is particularly poor timing as this unique tramway was to have celebrated its 140th anniversary this year. Another example of 'penny-wise pound foolish' thinking - IMHO of course.

Ray.

Click to expand...