I have lost count of the number of 'studies' into the reopening that have been done, but until the value of an alternative route for the two track sections south of Three Bridges is given more value then it will not happen. ( Rather like Okehampton as an alternative to Dawlish)



Regarding capacity, very few trains today are to maximum length , todays TOCs and DafT seem to favour short trains every 15mins and then bitch about congestion both of passengers and route capacity.



As regards alternative routes if Balcombe tunnel or viaduct is blocked, even the short Arundel curve which would not cross any public right of way, require demolition of any building and is far from any housing, cannot get approval. So like this weekend when the main line is shut passengers to the West Coastway conurbations as well as Brighton are treated to 30mins unnecessary extra journey time going in and out of Littlehampton's station to reverse. Quite possible to get to Brighton in 90mins if the curve was built.



Brian

