I was also on the train, having taken my late parents for a day out. I remember there being a bit of incredulity and excitement when the word spread that Leander was being detached to rescue a failed diesel. My parents, on their one and only post 60s steam hauled trip, took it all in their stride and were quite happy sitting on the train at Kirkby Stephen talking about the delays that were endemic when they travelled the line during WW2.



My recollection of 4472 "on the bottom leg" is of being worked very hard with plenty of noise but perhaps without as much at the drawbar as one might hope for. Someone may have some times that prove me wrong and FS was indeed producing the horsepower - 35 years is a long time. I have some photos (somewhere) taken from the train - remember when you could lean out of an open droplight!

