This question has come about as a result of my borrowing a book LMS 150 by Patrick Whitehouse from my local library.I didn't know that much about the 4-6-0s inherited by the LMS from the constituent companies and was surprised that the author was pretty dismissive of virtually all of them. The Claughtons and the Hughes 4-cylinder "Dreadnaughts" were described as adequate but no more, likewise the LNWR Prince of Wales 4-6-0s. What was the real surprise was the verdict on the Scottish 4-6-0s, which were viewed as even worse, with the exception of the Highland "Rivers". I was always under the impression that the Scottish railways were well served and even if nothing could match Churchward's Stars and Saints on the GWR that the Caley 4-6-0s in particular were quite impressive.In support of the author's arguments I guess was the rapid withdrawal of the Scottish and LNWR 4-6-0s, especially once the Black Fives came on stream. Also, I found it interesting thet the LNWR new-build group has gone for a 4-4-0 rather than a 4-6-0, which is again in line with Mr Whitehouse's assessment of the LNWR's top link motive power (i.e., that the 4-4-0 George the Fifths were the best express locos which the company built) but I'm genuinely interest to know from people who are knowledgeable on this subject (which I fully admit that I'm not) whether or not they agree with the opinions expressed in this book - in other words, that most of the inherited 4-6-0s were no great shakes and that even Cardean was merely a handsome looking engine which looked great in Caley blue but was not actually that wonderful a performer.