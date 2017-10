HI chaps, not at all, though I can now say that I know better than anyone in previous debates exactly what would be involved and I hope that anyone watching the videos will feel that as well. I think it is clear to all of us that none of the missing route will ever be reopened as a railway. However I now feel very strongly that a permitted bridleway should be created to run along the route because it is eminently feasible and that it could and should be marketed as a railway-related amenity beginning at Alresford station and ending (via existing paths) at Winchester Cathedral using elements of the DN&SR trackbed from Winchester Junction to Chesil. It is a very attractive route indeed, and the section between Alresford and Itchen Abbas particularly is well worth preserving as a path. Perhaps the Three Castles long distance path could also be rerouted at least some of the way.As I said on one of the videos the real villains of the closures were the civil servants at the Ministry of Transport who instructed the British Railways Property Board to dispose of closed railway land any way they could. This piecemeal destruction of viable routes for the want of a few dwellings here and there is what prevents many useful lines from reopening today - and the Western Mid Hants is just a microcosm of Government incompetence and stupidity on a national scale - the way land and infrastructure was disposed did not even make economic sense - the glut in scrap depressed prices, and most of the land could only really be sold to neighbouring farmers who found that in a reversal of logic they were the ones able to dictate the price!If we could wind the clock back to the 1950s and see it all coming, I would argue that the Meon Valley had to close, but the Mid Hants should have been used to create a replacement country route from Alton down to Gosport and Fareham via Eastleigh, using a stub of the DN&SR starting close to the site of the Winchester Junction (which could also have been downgraded or mothballed) and a new U shaped spur created from the DN&SR to the Mid Hants with a new station at Spring Vale /Kings Worthy. This spur would have the effect of keeping the slower trains off the main line between north Winchester and Eastleigh at low cost because the DN&SR was still in use for northbound freight at the time. This hybrid route could have been served by Hampshire DEMUs augmented with a short Fareham Gosport shuttle. Passengers from the Mid Hants travelling further south would change at Eastleigh. THose going north would go via the Alton direction anyway.Lots of "What If"s but IMHO there is a book waiting to be written that exposes the idiocy of the Ministry of Transport, starting with Ernest Marples but also naming and shaming the economically incompetent Ministry mandarins whose failure is being felt on our roads and railways today. Christian Wolmar would do a great job here - I should have a word with him!