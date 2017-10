Might do the first Whitby run as it looks the more likely of the two to become fully booked (and I, along with several others on this forum will be distracted by other things on the weekend of the second trip), but it depends on finances. The one thing in its favour is that I just have to roll out of bed, sort myself out and walk 25 minutes to the station to board it- a rare 'cheap as chips' run without challenging logistics. I'd also like another trip behind 61264 if it does it.

Then I'll probably keep my powder dry until more trips are announced in January/February.........

Click to expand...