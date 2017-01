If you want to see a true development of the Gresley Pacific concept look at Porta's proposal to the A1 Trust. But, there again, going back to the W1 original concept (with Gresley trusting his instincts rather than listening to Professor Daley) would have proved the best way forward. If you are chasing high power and efficiency there is no excuse for not reducing unexpanded losses.

The Super A4 design did aim for a 275 psi workings pressure with a 50 sq ft grate area. This is interesting since 20 bar/300psi was pretty well standardised by the time this proposal came about. The LNE was aiming for zero hardness water supply, so the B.P. conservatism is hard to understand. If 20 bar had been taken as the design working pressure this would open the door to the continuation of the compound development. It is a pity that the water tube boiler was viewed as problematic. The history of the original W1 boiler is intriguing. The records show that it gave little in the way of trouble. In spite of the criticism levelled at it it allowed the output of some 1700 or so ihp. A pretty fair match for what was expected of the original A1. And this was all that was expected of the original, this was the aim of the design. Within the U.K. loading gauge you are very restricted. Outside cylinder internal diameter is a problem. You cannot build as high as you would like to either. Back in the 1930s and 40s it hadn't been fully realised, certainly not in the UK, how improvements in steam circuit and motion design would permit the utilisation of smaller driving wheels. So, what could you adjust to obtain more power? Cylinder numbers and boiler pressure. There is more but this is what was largely understood at the time.



So elsewhere in the world both thermodynamic improvements and mechanical design improvements had progressed enormously. Here in the "home of railways" did we keep pace? Could we see any need? Did we even care?

