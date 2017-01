I think you will have a pretty good idea that it is the IOWSR! The three day event is called The Railway Folk and whilst I think I had better keep the figures which have been sent to volunteers etc. to myself, they are very good. Although the prime reason for the event is to produce revenue (rather important for any line} it is fun to be around.



This isn't always the case with "Thomas" as far as adults are concerned. I remember visiting one railway where the Fat Controller was played by someone who adopted something of the style of Michael Barrymore! It was a railway which is a bit "loudspeaker happy" and there was no-where to get away from that hectoring voice, even the museum or the men's lavatory. (NOTE: Subject for another thread "Why can some railways manage with very few loudspeaker announcements whilst others bombard you with them?")



