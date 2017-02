Once again, people are on about saving the un savable any ship will cost millions to restore and then several million to keep in service the money just isnt there, if it was the Manxman and Ryde might have fared better i wish people would take off the rose tinted specs, Manxman might not be broken up yet, but the shipyard have cut several large holes in her, accept that she has gone, Ryde, she also is now clearly beyond saving, you will end up with a replica of it rather than saving it by the time youve replaced whats rusted away what in my view should be done is to try to start a fund to preserve a boat that is do able, one that could be purchased out of service not one thats been laid up for 20 odd years and stripped of the working parts

