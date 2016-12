The Foxfield Railway has got a vast collection of heritage wagons, but these are rapidly falling victim of the ravages of time and weather. A survey of the collection is being undertaken with a view to identifying those are particular risk after which we will be looking for people to get involved in wagon restoration and overhauls. If you are interested in getting involved in this project please let me know and I will pass your interest on to the relevant persons.



So remember, wagons are for life, not just for christmas!

