I haven't seen anything on here about this, but the Wensleydale website and Facebook page are reporting that the the new temporary platform has been completed and the first trains run on November 22nd ( http://www.wensleydalerail.com/service_updates/updated-july-27th-2014 ).This brings into use 5.25 miles of line that has seen few trains to date - an extension longer than many heritage railways - and gives a total 21.3 miles from Northallerton West to Redmire.I fully understand the reasons why the Wensleydale want to open the station (it is just 0.7 miles from Northallerton High Street and 0.9 from the railway station), but I am intrigued on what frequency of service is proposed. The timetables in the link above show that the end to end journey is over one hour twenty minutes - I can see that this will cause some timetabling difficulties - will be just one train? - or if a second train is out, the passing loop at Constable Burton isn't at the centre of the extended line - does anyone from Wensleydale have any information on what's planned?I did also notice that the planning permission is only temporary ( http://documents.hambleton.gov.uk/AnitePublicDocs/01684639.pdf ) and expires on 31 October 2015 - I'm not too familiar with the planning rules - will the Railway be able to get an extension to this, or does it all have to be removed again by that date?