I don't think there has ever been a suggestion that the turntable would be in constant daily use. For one thing it is the opposite side of the station to the loco shed/servicing facilities (coal, water) and locos would require a trip or two over Seaward Way Level Crossing* to access both turntable and loco shed. But it does provide a facility long missed from the WSR's infrastructure. And is sure to help with visiting locomotives. I think it can be used for turning coaches as well as locomotives, useful for the ever-present problem of sun one side and salt air the other suffered by WSR coaching stock. Soon they can be salted and baked on both sides* why oh why, when building the new road, did the county council not build a bridge over the railway at this point.WSW