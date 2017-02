Too many negative thoughts people! Yes, there's a fair bit of naivety in the website (too much "this is the sort of rolling stock will we use" and not enough "here's the business plan"), and yes, the protagonist is 14. But the difference between this and hair-brained schemes such as the new Somerset and Dorset is that in Weymouth, the infrastructure is all there. You could probably, parked cars not withstanding, run a train down the line tomorrow.

Click to expand...