How about Eastleigh? 30096/102/20, 30850 34010/16/28/39/58/72/73/81/101/105, 75069/78/9 80150/1 makes 19. The BR database website also claims that the Hayling Island Terriers' last shed was Eastleigh, although I thought it was Fratton. If it is right and I am wrong, that would take the total into the low 20s. If, like Tom, you add locos which were shedded there and subsequently reallocated, the total gets even higher - 30053, 76017, 30777, 31618/25, 34023 and 41298 should be added plus the aforementioned terriers (32636/40/46/50/55/62/70/78) if the Brdatabase website is correct.