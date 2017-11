I suspect that's the reason for their original introduction. As I'm sure that those members involved with the sharp end of loco operation will know, it is very difficult to keep a headlamp clean and even a white painted one quickly becomes invisible in daylight, even in a present-day preservation situation. Now consider the London area prior to the 1960s, with, at best, a perpetual smoke haze summer and winter and the reason for discs becomes clear (excuse the punThe question of the Southern discs intrigues me. Not only did they fit an additional lamp bracket either side of the smokebox, they, or the Brighton at any rate, also used a variety of symbols on the discs. Why? Their operation was no larger than the GE's, so was it that much more complex? I'm sure somebody must know!