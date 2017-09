At that sort of height and distance all round Tom?



Don't get me wrong, I think the shed access the Bluebell gives to its out of service locos is great, but I've never been close to one of them at that sort of height, let alone all round. Even at other places I've been to platform height is common enough, but that seems a few feet higher.



I bet plenty of modellers have walked round that gantry taking close up shots at every conceivable angle. At Didcot you can walk all around 1466 at rail height, grabbing all the detail below the footplates, but you haven't got those close up modellers eye views above the footplate: even if she gets shunted close to the coal stage you haven't got that close up flexibility.



Every type of display has its pros and cons, and its nice there is variation. And if you want a whole locomotive view of a 4800 then there is 1466, 1420 and 1450.

