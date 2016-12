Thanks for reminding me. BR Standard 4 tanks are very nice locos having the ideal combination of power and economy. I believe 80078's current owner is getting on with restoration so hope it can be spared for an occasional visit to it's former home at 71B.

Embarrassed apologies for apparently awarding you the dart/pricker as an extra prize. I didn't make a habit of lumbering people like that but you are still part of the Swanage team so that's very encouraging. Even though I've retired from the footplate I may see you at Norden during the Spring Gala (31/3 - 2/4/2017) perhaps.

Good video but couldn't 'feel' the noise as my PC's speakers distorted before increasing the volume too much. Either that or it's my hearing - which is more than likely after many decades of suffering cylinder drain cocks and safety valves doing their jobs. Still, as the old adage goes - "You had to be there".

Click to expand...