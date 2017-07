Finally got to see 34081 in the flesh at the Swanage Bulleid Weekend.

Finally got to have a run behind her.

Finally got to take a photograph of her.



Pleased to give full marks to everyone on all counts (although perhaps less so on my photo). It looks and sounds as though it's been a successful overhaul and it was just great to hear a flat top sound as it should, together with 70 and 92, to be fair. Have sadly come to the view that poor old Tangmere is not in a good place (metaphorically and physically) at present and I do wonder whether the future is less promising than for those I saw at the weekend.

Click to expand...