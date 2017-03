This has been posted elsewhere by someone from NSW who isn't involved with 3801 directly but knows people who are:



"1. The boiler is too long. Maybe it was incorrectly designed that way? It IS a

new design, even if its shadow closely resembles the original's.



2. The barrel is not co-axial witht the firebox (skewiff) by approx 10".



3. I was told the conical barrel is improperly developed/formed, and this may be

the cause of the preceding para?



4. The tubeplates (For'd and Aft) are out of parallel way beyond acceptable

limits.



5. There are butt joints where the plates are well exceeding the allowable

limits of lack of co-planarity (3/8" out of line was one figure I was told).



That is not an entire catalogue of the defects, BTW."



I can't state the above is accurate as I don't have first hand knowledge but do know it is true there are serious issues with the Meiningen built boiler.............

