The page does say that "By 2017 we will have restored Clun Castle, Earl of Mount Edgcumbe, Rood Ashton Hall, 7752 and 9600 in accordance with our policy and Vintage Trains will maintain them. Next we wish to repair Defiant so she too can rejoin the operational fleet on the same basis to provide more resilence, enable us to grow our activities and use an authentic Great Western express engine on the main line." (My highlighting)



Also, when 7027 was solde to Mr Jones-Pratt who has contracted Tyseley to restore the engine, I'm sure I read somewhere a comment from Michael Whitehouse about looking forward to seeing four Castles in steam around the Tyseley turntable. This also suggests that Defiant could be in front of Kolhapur in the overhaul queue. Still, if anyone wants a definitive statement, Ben at VT is very obliging and helpful. I'm sure he would answer any questions regarding possible confusion over Tyseley's future plans.



While the 1950s modifications mean that 5043 and 7029 will always have that bit extra, 5029 (and hopefully 4079) will hopefully be working again before too long just to remind us that the original single-chimney Castles as built by the Great Western were no sluggards. I'll never forget 5043's amazing display of both power and high speed running on the Cheltenham Flyer three years ago, but a trip behind 5029 back in 1996 with steam from Westbury to Plymouth also sticks in my memory as a very impressive performance. 5080, we can be sure, won't disappoint.

Click to expand...