Kevin has asked to update this thread in his absence.

The tender is almost back together - we did a lot of work on the axle-boxes and generally cleaned and re-painted the frames and components. The drag boxes also needed quite a lot of work. T

The tender tank required a whole new floor - the floor has arrived and has been cut - it just needs to be welded/riveted (where appropriate).

As for the loco - we are now starting to dismantle the motion. There is going to be quite a lot of re-metaling required, with some new parts required. Remember, Clun ran pretty much from the end of steam until a few years ago, so it is not at all surprising that she needs work.

The boiler was de-tubed a while ago. The stays and foundation ring all need to be replaced, but this is not anything we didn't know. We have completed Kinlet Hall's boiler and are nearly finished re-tubing Lizzie, so Clun's will be next!

Any donations you have given in the past are greatly appreciated. If you are a fun of Clun, and have a little more to give, now would be a great time! We are about to launch an appeal for people to buy a tube each! More to come!

Thanks again for your support.

Tyseley Loco Works!