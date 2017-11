Whoever owns 34016, I would suspect that it and 35018 will join Tngmere as a WCRC "Southern" poll, rather like 44932, 45699, 46115 and 48151 constitute West Coast's "Northern" pool. There is certainly a requirement for more 75mph SR-gauge-friendly locos. When Tangmere is unavailable, 44932 has been summoned fairly frequently over the last three years and 45231 has also stepped in. While Black Fives are great locos, there's no doubt that on the busy former Southern lines, a 75 mph capable class 7 or 8 is easier to accomcodate. Of course, 73096 is only a class 5, but like the B1s, it's 75 mph rated and it can certainly put in a good performance. It would therefore be good to see 73096 become part of the WCRC "Southern" pool along with the aforementioned Bulleids.

