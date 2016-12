Whats going on here? The locos sold, that means it'll probably be steamed again, whether at the Swanage or not... Be happy thats one more loco in working order. It may mean one of the smaller railways with out a reliable steam force will have a Standard 4 in there roster. The SLL have worked hard to get the three running bulleids that are in service working now (manstons repairs, SKP's restoration) and now they have more money to go toward 34072. It's all good news here!

Click to expand...