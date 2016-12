Broomhalla said: dace83 said: now tordado is going to suceed i think that beachy head and the G5 are best new builds going.

would like to know more about 82045, any web link Click to expand... That's a bit of a cheek. What about us building the Grange? You try telling us that it can't be done. Click to expand...

i think that these projects work best when they have no competition when there is next-to-no competition for funding. tornado took 18 years to get to where it is now, but with the recent glut of new projects, their fund-raising has almost ground to a halt. projects like the G5 are almost guaranteed success due to the large amount of money required to join the club which means that no begging bowl is required.i wouldn't be suprised if half the reason behind the failure of hengeist is due to the market realising that the new-build domain was only big enough for one top-link engine. tornado was that bit further ahead, attracted that bit more in the way of funds, and ended up getting all the attention. maybe if tornado had been a bit slower getting started and hengeist a bit further ahead, we might be talking about a peppercorn A1 sitting in a container and a nearly finished class 6 clan.i await with anticipation to see how all the schemes end up, especially the glut of 4-6-0's- the saint, the county, the grange, the patriot and the new B17's. in the last edition of SR, the only projects to be specifically mentioned (ie not just a mention in its new-build table) were tornado (home straight now, what can go wrong), the patriot (supporting base, can arrange a gala), and the B17's launch into the public eye (no mention of location or ammount needed).i question the fitness for purpose of some of these new-builds. tornado will be a main line engine, the corris and LBR engines will live at their respective lines, but what about the medium sized tender engines? will they really earn their keep on the mainline, where maintainance and safety equipment can destroy the profit margin (look at leander's reduced itinerary), or travel from line to line, and risk pricing themselves out of the small market they can operate on, like the super D has done.