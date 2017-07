Bristolian, many thanks for starting a new thread. Its early days yet and there will be much incoming flak if this yet another new build thing isn't handled professionally, so we'll see.



However, on the 82045 thread I said, "In my opinion, a new Class 77xxx would be far more useful for today's heritage scene than some other new builds mooted and, although only 20 were built and all were based in the Scottish & NE Regions (one found its way to Guildford Shed for some reason) a 77xxx would not look out of place anywhere. I would certainly support such a scheme if there was enough interest but my caveat would be that the same team building 82045 would be the only choice to build a 77xxx. Of course, as we speak, major progress is being made on those BR Standard designs that didn't survive, with renewed impetus now being made on the 72xxx "Clan" "Hengist" and 82045 and 84030 at their respective sites. This now leaves us with just one extinct member of the BR Standard steam loco family - its just got to be done hasn't it?! "

I stand by my statement and I think I will do my best to help it happen.



I have e-mailed the 77021 contact address and offered my support. Obviously I'll need to know a bit more about their plans etc, but it strikes me that if I had to argue the case for this one, and I hope I will, then I would have a slightly better chance than some other schemes. Clearly there are many arguments against building one but the main argument for is that, historically and educationally, building a 77xxx would complete the BR Standard "set" and, economically, it would be an ideal, modern locomotive for heritage lines; most of the original locos worked on secondary lines in their brief lives with BR. One thing's for certain, this is going to take much longer and cost much more than anyone thinks so I guess if the 77021 group starts off on that footing then it can't be a bad start. The best practice in my view, is out there in the form of the 82045 and the LMS Patriot Project (there are others but those are the 2 that currently take my little spare cash) so this project will need to emulate them. It looks like my support for 2 new builds has now become support for 3 but since that nice Canadian man at the Bank of England has said we're unlikely to see interest rates go up for the foreseeable future then want's the point of saving your spare money? Spend it on large shiny steaming things, go on!

Click to expand...