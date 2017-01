The line is long shut

There is by all accounts a strong NIMBY faction determined to keep it shut

I can't tell whether this is a preservation or public transport scheme

If a preservation scheme, no clue is given as to how it would develop - unless we're meant to believe that it will be a full reinstatement.

Land uses have changed significantly

There are two infilled cuttings (how long did it take the Bluebell to get to East Grinstead?)

The "support" you refer to is intangible, and adds to little more than words (would the politicians you mention be happy to be referred to in this way?)

Richard,I'm not what you want (thoroughly overcommitted elsewhere, and without preservation experience), but I hope you will find my reaction of interest. I do not see your proposal as viable in a way that could make me go "that's interesting, I'd like to be involved in that". My immediate reaction is based on the following points about the scheme as you describe it:In particular, I can't see anything to tell me how you expect to get from where you are now to a working railway. As a child I remember trips up the yard at Swanage; elsewhere I see archive pictures of small scale operations before now substantial railways got going properly. You mention Alnwick; I remember reading about it 15-20 years ago, and it has only recently got to the stage of running a few yards despite a great deal of hard work.I then notice that its inspiration is from one of the S&D schemes (I assume the one intended to reopen the whole line which I've long filed under "Cloud Cuckoo"), and that the project so far has a lot of controversy and very little substance behind it. I don't expect any project - especially when new - to have many people behind it, but this feels especially thinly backed. All in all, not a compelling proposition.Your honesty* does you credit, but I'd want to see evidence of you putting your learning from previous failings into practice. Gaining experience at another scheme would be a good start, as would demonstrating your ability to lead a group in the real world as well as on social media.I'm sorry if this is not what you want to hear. If you can do something about the points I've made, then I would be delighted to be proved wrong,* - all of the above is written without reference to the exchange above between you and Tom Waghorn. If what Tom has said is at all accurate (I would prefer not to have a blow by blow account from either of you), then this begs significant questions about both your approach and your ability to respond to criticism and challenge. Both this exchange and your description of the Cranleigh public meeting suggest rather both a thin skin and a little too much willingness to blame others when a quiet veil would be more appropriate.