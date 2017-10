Brilliant! I've often considered giving my time and enthusiasm to the Avon Valley Railway, as I do have a particular dream of being the first to drive a 4F into Weston Station. I must admit, the Avon Valley's biggest draw back is the somewhat dated website, which rarely has much information on it for the enthusiast, or updates on current projects, be it expansion or engine restoration.



With the considerable tourist market in both Bath and Bristol, the railway would benefit from better exposure on the internet, and with more regular updates on the progress of expansion plans, locomotive restorations or railway development, you might attract more volunteers too. I must admit part of what puts me off actually volunteering is the apparently lack of progress, which I am sure isn't true.

