Eagle1711 said: wouldnt it make more sense to finish the other one that you already have frames for?? 8-[ Click to expand...

Not really. The Ffestiniog MW replica, Lyd, should be ready shortly, and will visit the L&B occasionally. It makes sense to wait and see how Lyd behaves and learn lessons from her before moving on to work on completing Yeo.Further, a full size MW makes sense when the line is considerably longer. The smaller Lyn will be of greater use in the medium term, when the extensions to Parracombe and back towards Lynton start to come on stream.Finally, a lot of people have been putting money into Lyd; it'd be more difficult to persuade people now to support another loco of the same class. On the other hand, they may well be excited by the prospect of the Baldwin.Just my thoughts! =D>