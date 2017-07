This was on the BBC Lincolnshire news page today.World War two veterans have gathered to watch the UK premiere of a film about the last two airworthy Lancaster bombers."Reunion of Giants" tells the story of the Canadian aircraft, Vera, during its visit to the the UK in 2014.It gave a series of displays alongside the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Lancaster.The film was premiered on Monday in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, the home of the 617 "Dambusters" Squadron The reunion is believed to be the final time the two aircraft will fly together because of their age and condition.