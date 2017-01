That is what basically what Tourret says but I am not sure the thickness of the wrapper or the staying was unusual. Tourret added that there were only five threads in the plate - I think the S160s may have had 12tpi - and arguably this is exacerbated by the crown stays being riveted over rather than nutted. However, at random, I pulled the drawing of a South African S2, which shows a 3/8" wrapper and 11tpi threaded, riveted head crown stays. I find it hard to believe that Baldwin, Lima and ALCO were happy to deviate from standard stay spacing / factors of safety. I am more inclined to go with the theory that the problems were due to unfamiliarity with the water gauge and poor water treatment / inadequate washing out, causing localised overheating.

