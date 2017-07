Excellent paths indeed, and in-line with what MNLPS asked for, BUT readers need to be aware of a couple of caveats.

The final say on what pathways are available rests with Network Rail - period. But the specification supplied to the TOC by the promoter is all the better for being as detailed as possible, whilst also being realistic. As an example, earlier threads have often inferred that good pathways have been supplied "because Graeme Bunker did them". No he didn't; though he would have requested them, and being an experienced railway manager he is aware of 'the art of the possible'.

MNLPS started work on planning the Bournemouth Belle 18 months ago. Part of this work was to consult with senior SWT management, and MNLPS are fortunate to have four ex-train planners in our marketing & operations team - me being one of them. Another is ex-SWT, and it was he - and consulting with his former colleagues - who came up with the timings that have been published more-or-less exactly as he planned them a few months ago.

Please, nobody should think "Ah, there's a lovely 09.52 fast pathway from Waterloo on weekdays that can be used in future". No - MNLPS also identified exactly which SWT services needed to be 'flexed' slightly (quite a lot as it happens) and it's only by the excellent co-operation of SWT planners and management that they have agreed to do this, for what they themselves recognise is a very special commemorative train.

And of course, this has all been done in conjunction with our operator DBC through the 'proper channels' to ensure a robust train plan emerges.

The same will apply for the Waterloo Sunset on 9th July, though being a Sunday it was a slightly easier timing exercise.

