I have some photos taken in late 70's from where Anglo American later Glossops was, where all the coal pens were and the 4 roads of sidings may have photos of me and bunter lifting out the very tall wooden flood light posts and the telegraph poles after the track work had been lifted, also the western fuels Huddswell diesel by the shunters cabin behind the steam crane and others around that area inc the double ended pullman on the cut pair of 37's I think. if your interested i'd guess 1980 ish.

Click to expand...