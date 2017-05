Latest development - with acknowledgement to Ian Furness / WNXX ;



Class 121 "Bubble Car" – Last Day of Service on Chiltern Railways



In connection with the final day of public service, Chiltern Railways are pleased to announce the following additional trains are planned to operate between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury, using one of the Class 121 single car DMUs. Please note these trains are subject to short-notice cancellation or alteration in the event of disruption or late running of other services on the day.





2Z92 12.50 Princes Risborough - Aylesbury (arr 13.04)





2Z93 13.19 Aylesbury - Princes Risborough (arr 13.33)





2Z94 13.50 Princes Risborough - Aylesbury (arr 14.04)





2Z95 14.19 Aylesbury - Princes Risborough (arr 14.33)





2Z96 14.50 Princes Risborough - Aylesbury (arr 15.04)





Normal tickets will be valid on these services; these trains will not call at either Monks Risborough or Little Kimble.

